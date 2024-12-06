Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Douglas Emmett worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth $3,825,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 623.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 135,428 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 20.0% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 431,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 144,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,573,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DEI shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -192.10 and a beta of 1.11. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $250.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

