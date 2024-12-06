Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Stake Lifted by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,040 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.08% of Eldorado Gold worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,032,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,777,000 after buying an additional 2,376,241 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,607,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,149,000 after acquiring an additional 136,900 shares in the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 989,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,185,000 after acquiring an additional 239,800 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 544,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,992,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.93. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.52.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Free Report ) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $331.76 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 23.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

