Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDV. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,937,000 after acquiring an additional 81,360 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 154.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 69,675 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 442,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 189,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 43,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 408.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 429,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after buying an additional 345,085 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FDV opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.68. Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $28.66.

The Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (FDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund seeks income and long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of high dividend-paying US stocks with the potential for dividend growth.

