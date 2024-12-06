First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 54.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,564 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 241,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,217 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 93,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 19,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Up 0.4 %

FDL opened at $42.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.55. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $34.67 and a 52 week high of $44.07.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

