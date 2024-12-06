First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 41,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $46.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.05. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $46.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

