Fmr LLC Buys 38,977 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,977 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $74,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 298.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 76.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 224,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,439,000 after purchasing an additional 97,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

FCN opened at $199.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.39 and its 200 day moving average is $216.52. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.93 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.21). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCN shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

