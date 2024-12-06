Fmr LLC Has $79.48 Million Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 181,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 249,907 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $79,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Saia during the second quarter worth about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 754.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 94 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Price Performance

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $516.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.74. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $358.90 and a 12 month high of $628.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $492.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.07). Saia had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $842.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rohit Lal sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $627,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,200. This represents a 11.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SAIA. Bank of America boosted their price target on Saia from $443.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $510.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $479.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $515.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Saia

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.