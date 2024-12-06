Fmr LLC Has $79.48 Million Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 181,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 249,907 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $79,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Saia during the second quarter worth about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 754.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 94 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.
Saia Price Performance
Shares of SAIA stock opened at $516.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.74. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $358.90 and a 12 month high of $628.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $492.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.24.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Rohit Lal sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $627,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,200. This represents a 11.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on SAIA. Bank of America boosted their price target on Saia from $443.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $510.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $479.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $515.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.59.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
