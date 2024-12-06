Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,439,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,274 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $83,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the third quarter valued at $165,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Camping World by 22.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 360,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 66,355 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after buying an additional 65,798 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 5,647.8% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Camping World alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 125,000 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $2,855,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,321.12. The trade was a 44.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Camping World Stock Performance

Camping World Announces Dividend

NYSE CWH opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.51. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 2.49. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $28.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently -72.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CWH. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Camping World from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CWH

Camping World Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.