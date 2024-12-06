Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,626 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fortrea were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fortrea by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,821,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,428,000 after buying an additional 2,304,677 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its position in Fortrea by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 6,908,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,161,000 after acquiring an additional 158,044 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortrea by 5.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 590,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 29,285 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 5,021,169.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125,827 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fortrea by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter.

FTRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Fortrea from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fortrea from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fortrea from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Fortrea from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Fortrea from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FTRE opened at $23.57 on Friday. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $41.02. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.42.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $674.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.86 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

