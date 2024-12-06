FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Purchased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,448 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $21,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 2.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 658,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,475,000 after acquiring an additional 94,800 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $761,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $5,997,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTAI. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Compass Point upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $118.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.18.

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $158.35 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $177.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,583.34 and a beta of 2.06.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $465.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.45 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 206.25%. FTAI Aviation’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,199.88%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

