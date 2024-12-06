General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth $2,414,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth $13,321,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth $256,000. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.7% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $3,190,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,379,054.08. This trade represents a 11.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $63,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,007.58. This trade represents a 4.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,555 shares of company stock worth $4,721,336 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 0.3 %

GIS stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.36. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.10.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.85%. General Mills’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

