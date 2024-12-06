General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays raised their price target on General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.74.

General Motors Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE GM opened at $53.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.29. General Motors has a one year low of $32.81 and a one year high of $61.24. The firm has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 16.30%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $535,229.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $510,865.13. This trade represents a 51.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $27,028,923.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,040,244.84. This trade represents a 42.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,030,475 shares of company stock valued at $56,509,286. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

