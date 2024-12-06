Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 13,732.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,566,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,149 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 14,222.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 584,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,621,000 after purchasing an additional 580,262 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,474,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 21.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,296,000 after buying an additional 239,858 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 29.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 980,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,579,000 after buying an additional 223,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $124.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $112.74 and a one year high of $164.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.71.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 4.67%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

