Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,103 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Geron worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Geron by 1,200.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Geron by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Geron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Geron during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GERN. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Geron in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Geron to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Geron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

GERN stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. Geron Co. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Geron had a negative return on equity of 67.53% and a negative net margin of 682.48%. The company had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

