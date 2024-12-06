Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 4,456.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 283,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,951 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 184,800.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 12.4% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

Shares of ROCK opened at $70.66 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.92 and a 12-month high of $87.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $361.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gibraltar Industries

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.