Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Stake Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,056 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 96.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 44.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $56.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.83. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $324.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.57 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 5.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on GBCI

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.