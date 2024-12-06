Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 209 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 47.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Saia were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the second quarter worth about $3,012,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 303,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,744,000 after acquiring an additional 31,991 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,058,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saia in the third quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Saia by 54.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Saia from $443.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $416.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $465.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Saia from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.59.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $516.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $358.90 and a one year high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $842.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.82 million. Saia had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rohit Lal sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $627,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,200. This represents a 11.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

