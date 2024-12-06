Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 775 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in APA were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the second quarter worth about $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 1,325.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in APA by 48.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $37.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is 14.12%.

APA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of APA from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of APA from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on APA from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

