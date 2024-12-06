Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires New Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 549 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 126.9% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.81, for a total value of $1,939,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,630,591.90. This trade represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.46, for a total value of $1,023,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,036 shares in the company, valued at $3,699,880.56. This trade represents a 21.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,200 shares of company stock worth $15,431,250. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

FIX stock opened at $497.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $434.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.39. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.37 and a 12-month high of $510.79.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.12. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FIX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $524.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $396.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $481.00.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

