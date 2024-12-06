Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 141 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 25,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 582.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of REG opened at $74.31 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $76.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.50). Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $360.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

