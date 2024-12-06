Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 3,592 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 35.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 62.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 34.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.02. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $14.52.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $74.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.98 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 588.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DEA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

