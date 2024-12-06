Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys New Shares in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,201 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruni J V & Co. Co. acquired a new stake in NICE during the third quarter worth approximately $22,849,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in NICE by 237.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NICE by 13.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 47,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NICE by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NICE by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 517,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,794,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $190.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.44. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $151.52 and a twelve month high of $270.73.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NICE. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on NICE from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NICE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.57.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

