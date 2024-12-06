Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys New Shares in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,201 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruni J V & Co. Co. acquired a new stake in NICE during the third quarter worth approximately $22,849,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in NICE by 237.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NICE by 13.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 47,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NICE by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NICE by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 517,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,794,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NICE Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $190.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.44. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $151.52 and a twelve month high of $270.73.
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
