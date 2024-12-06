Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys New Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 56.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 53.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 58,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $106.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.19 and a 200 day moving average of $102.20.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
