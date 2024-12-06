Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,236,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,729,000 after purchasing an additional 43,134 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,670,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,287,000 after acquiring an additional 99,020 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 25.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at $118,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.46.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $57.79 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $58.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.02.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 85.03% and a net margin of 49.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.51%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

