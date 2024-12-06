Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRE. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,825,000. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 748,248 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,414.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 700,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,394,000 after buying an additional 654,225 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 195.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 754,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,046,000 after acquiring an additional 499,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $20,777,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRE opened at $66.37 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.46 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

