Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis in the third quarter worth $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 52.9% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on STLA. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “inline” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.34.

Stellantis Price Performance

Stellantis stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Stellantis Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.