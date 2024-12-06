Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $229,000 Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 75.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,959 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vontier were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 153.6% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 102,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 62,229 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Vontier by 1,071.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 36,407 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the third quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 223.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 103,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 71,137 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VNT. Argus downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

NYSE VNT opened at $38.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $45.62.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Vontier had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 45.48%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.83%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

