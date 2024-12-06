Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $264,000 Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $174.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.22. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $128.05 and a 1-year high of $180.04.

Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

