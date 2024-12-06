Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $307,000 Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 9,363.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 942,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,942,000 after buying an additional 932,085 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 146.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,525,000 after purchasing an additional 724,148 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $40,795,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 2,459.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 439,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,625,000 after buying an additional 422,175 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 40.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,874,000 after buying an additional 300,520 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Carrie Chelko sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $502,205.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,645,605.99. This represents a 8.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JXN shares. Barclays upped their price target on Jackson Financial from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Jackson Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Jackson Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $98.18 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $115.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.14.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is -22.15%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

