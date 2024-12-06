Glenmede Trust Co. NA Invests $224,000 in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 63.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $13,639,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,181,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,761,000 after acquiring an additional 423,456 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.7% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 218,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,669,000 after acquiring an additional 35,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 784,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,395,000 after purchasing an additional 51,024 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total value of $109,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,563.50. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total transaction of $573,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,230.47. This trade represents a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $119.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.94 and a beta of 1.43. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.82 and a 1 year high of $141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.64.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BFAM. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

