Glenmede Trust Co. NA Invests $236,000 in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,822 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KB. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 66.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 2,427.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KB opened at $60.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.96. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $72.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.58 and a 200-day moving average of $62.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

