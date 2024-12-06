Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,366,000. Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $12,098,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 287.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 69,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 51,713 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $84.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $117.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $13.19. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $236.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.07.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

