Glenmede Trust Co. NA Makes New $210,000 Investment in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 13.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 231,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 27,549 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 81,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 20,095 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 29.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 59,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 13,486 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 54.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,137,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,283 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1,072.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 293,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 268,315 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpaWorld Stock Down 0.4 %

OSW stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $20.26.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $1,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 545,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,188,669.76. This trade represents a 12.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 8,271 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $138,539.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 726,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,175,910. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 319,810 shares of company stock worth $5,644,816. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSW

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Read More

