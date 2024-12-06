Glenmede Trust Co. NA Makes New $242,000 Investment in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,017 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 160,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 29,401 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 37,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 13,981 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 67.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 20,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the third quarter valued at $237,000. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

James Hardie Industries Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. James Hardie Industries plc has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $43.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $960.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.49 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 35.93% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on JHX shares. StockNews.com upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JHX

James Hardie Industries Profile

(Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.