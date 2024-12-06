Glenmede Trust Co. NA Makes New $254,000 Investment in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 920.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMRN. UBS Group upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.20.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 5,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $350,300.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,490.33. The trade was a 7.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $66.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $99.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.23). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

