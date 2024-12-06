Glenmede Trust Co. NA Makes New Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 53.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $57.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average of $56.22.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.47 million. Etsy had a net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 46.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 17.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In related news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $73,751.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,257.12. The trade was a 70.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $39,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,477.50. This trade represents a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,069 shares of company stock worth $261,888. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Etsy from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.71.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

