Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 1,420 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Barclays were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in Barclays by 6.9% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 17,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Barclays by 0.4% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 333,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCS shares. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Barclays Stock Performance

Barclays stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.41. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

