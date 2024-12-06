Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 1,948 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGM. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 404,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after buying an additional 237,151 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 16.7% during the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,533,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.85.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 121,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $4,443,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,738,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,716,912.16. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.51.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

