Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases Shares of 2,172 Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 9,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.38.

Spectrum Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPB stock opened at $95.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.52 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.16). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $773.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

