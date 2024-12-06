Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,672 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,787,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $111,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,643 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4,245.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,996,954 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $56,877,000 after buying an additional 3,904,975 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 9.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,550,462 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,599,000 after buying an additional 225,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,792,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,274,000 after buying an additional 102,737 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 125.3% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,690,155 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,254,000 after buying an additional 939,951 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Stock Down 1.6 %

PFS opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.63.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $349.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.25 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 9.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFS. StockNews.com raised Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

