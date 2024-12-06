Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 2,550 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHYS. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,471.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,859,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,335 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,602,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,655,000 after purchasing an additional 677,623 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,884,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,271,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,021,000 after acquiring an additional 518,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 28.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,615,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,177,000 after acquiring an additional 361,514 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $20.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $21.70.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

