Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 659 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.2% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLNE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

Hamilton Lane Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $185.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 1.19. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $203.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.55 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

