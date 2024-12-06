Glenmede Trust Co. NA Takes $204,000 Position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 603.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $978,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 46.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $168.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.64. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $133.23 and a 52-week high of $180.80.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $426.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.33 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.32%. J&J Snack Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.