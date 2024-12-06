Glenmede Trust Co. NA Takes $238,000 Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,363 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,012,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,881,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,944,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,173,000 after purchasing an additional 159,659 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 646,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 176.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 615,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,269,000 after buying an additional 392,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after buying an additional 12,789 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Benchmark Electronics

In other Benchmark Electronics news, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $281,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,617.18. This represents a 11.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Benck sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,469,540.70. This represents a 5.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Benchmark Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

BHE opened at $48.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $52.57.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Benchmark Electronics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 39.53%.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Further Reading

