Glenmede Trust Co. NA Takes Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,258 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 225.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $53.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $53.01 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.29 and a 200-day moving average of $61.15.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

