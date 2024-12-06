Glenmede Trust Co. NA Takes Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,660,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $2,913,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $826,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,324,000 after buying an additional 416,701 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPT. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT opened at $121.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.57. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $90.50 and a 52-week high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.38%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

