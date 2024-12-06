Glenmede Trust Co. NA Takes Position in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 29.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 248,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,324,000 after acquiring an additional 56,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,403,000 after purchasing an additional 373,131 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 523.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 63,329 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 51,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Praxis Precision Medicines

In other news, insider Lauren Mastrocola sold 5,188 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $424,274.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,031.14. The trade was a 48.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alex Nemiroff sold 8,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $660,767.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,140.20. This represents a 44.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Trading Down 8.2 %

NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $68.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.30 and a 200-day moving average of $57.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.67. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $86.93.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.74). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 9,409.22% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.70) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRAX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

