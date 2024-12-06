Glenmede Trust Co. NA Takes Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Semtech by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 128.3% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 30,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 17,150 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,239,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 100.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 35,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 17,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 42,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,517 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Semtech from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

Semtech Price Performance

Shares of SMTC opened at $65.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.65. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $70.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average of $40.20.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $236.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 99.08% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

