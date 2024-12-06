Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Global-E Online were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Global-E Online by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 369.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 847,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,724,000 after purchasing an additional 666,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barton Investment Management boosted its holdings in Global-E Online by 3.3% during the second quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 991,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,952,000 after buying an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global-E Online alerts:

Global-E Online Stock Performance

Shares of Global-E Online stock opened at $53.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.53. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.69 and a beta of 1.24. Global-E Online Ltd. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $53.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Global-E Online from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Global-E Online from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Global-E Online from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Global-E Online

About Global-E Online

(Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.