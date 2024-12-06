Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 194.2% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,423,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $621,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240,388 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Global Payments by 65.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,982,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,047,000 after buying an additional 785,539 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,857,000 after acquiring an additional 755,898 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 609,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,981,000 after acquiring an additional 463,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,279,000 after acquiring an additional 354,648 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $115.85 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.06.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 18.83%.

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Global Payments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair lowered Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPN

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.